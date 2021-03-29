New Vienna town website launches to keep residents better connected

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — The town of Vienna has now launched its new website, aiming for an intuitive experience.

The change was implemented because the town’s old website has been outdated since 2010, causing residents to have a difficult time navigating it. Now the new site offers many features along with COVID-19 vaccine information. Officials said the site’s content cost about $29,000 and the town spent about $65,000.

Lynne Coan, Town Communications Manager said, “The initial step was to do an analysis of what pages were popular, how users use the old site, what stumbling blocks there were, and then we developed a tight map, along with navigation, and the look of the new website.”

Drop-down menus at the site’s top include:

• “Residents,” with links to parks-and-recreation programs, the Vienna Community Center, concerts and events, town services, project updates, license and permit applications, voting, taxes, volunteer opportunities, emergency preparedness, public parking, sustainability initiatives, and Fairfax County Public Schools.

• “Engagement Central,” with links to meetings and agendas, alert notifications, Freedom of Information Act request forms, news, the town’s cable access channel, and request forms for services.

• “Doing Business,” with links to business, employment and economic-development information.

• “Your Government,” featuring links to town departments, the Town Council, boards and commissions, budgetary information, courts, strategic plan, and code sections.

• “Getting to Know Vienna,” with links to prominent sites and activities, demographic data, newcomer information, and town history.

Below that are round blue buttons for “Make a Payment,” “Public Meeting Participation,” “May 4 Town Election,” “Rec Program Registration” and “Employment Opportunities.” Further down are some top Vienna news articles, an events calendar, and contact information, including a staff directory.

Officials conducted a “soft launch” of the site, then had staff perform internal testing, updating, and reorganizing. Officials also sent links to the “staging” site to at least two dozen people who are active with the town and asked them to find a list of specific items on the site and tell what the experience was like.