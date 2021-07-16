New trash cart program set to begin in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — A new trash cart program in Winchester aims to reduce employee injury, cut down on litter, and create a better experience for customers. Residents will get new trash carts from the city starting this September. The new carts come in three sizes, 35 gallons, 65, and 95 gallons.

“Each person can choose the right size for themselves and their family,” said Michael Neese City of Winchester Recycling Manager.

All customers will receive a 95-gallon cart unless they choose to get a smaller cart. A second cart in the 35 or 65-gallon size can be requested. Residents who want either a smaller or additional cart have until August 20th to let the City know.

“They can do it online right now they can also do it over the phone right now, or in a few days they should start getting a flier mailed out to them and they can just mail in the hard copy,” said Neese.

You can fill out your preference online. If you only want a 95-gallon cart, you don’t need to fill out the form.