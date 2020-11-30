New tour at Mount Vernon teaches guests how George Washington celebrated holidays at the estate

A new tour at the estate teaches guests how meals were prepared for holidays at Washington’s home. (Christy Matino/WDVM)

MOUNT VERNON, Va. (WDVM) — When you think of holiday foods, turkey and mashed potatoes may come to mind — but what were holiday meals like at Mount Vernon? A new tour at Washington’s estate allows guests to step back in time to see how holiday meals were prepared.

“At Mount Vernon, they celebrated all twelve days of Christmas, so we talk about what holiday celebrations were like, what food was grown here,” said tour guide Melanie Adams.

The tour is featured every year at the estate during the holiday season — but this year, guests are allowed access to parts of the mansion that are normally restricted.

“It’s an hour-long walking tour where you’ll see the garden, the basement of the mansion, the smokehouse and the kitchen, we’ll even go through a part of the house,” said Adams.

The first stop on the tour is in the garden, where guests can learn how the Washington’s grew their food for the holiday meal.

“We talk about food preservation methods, cooking in that time period, so you really learn a lot about what it was like to eat in Washington’s day,” said Adams.

A new addition to this year’s tour also shares how Washington’s slaves had their own traditions during the holiday season.

“This year, we’re including a little bit more of the holiday celebrations because it is the holiday season, so we’ll even talk about the enslaved population that lived here at Mount Vernon and what they would do during the holidays,” said Adams.

She says that the tour is popular year after year with guests.

“People really like to know because dining in that time period was definitely different than the way we do things today.”

The tour will run until Dec. 27th.