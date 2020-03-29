NEW: The number of cases of COVID-19 have surpassed 1,000 in the DMV

According to the Virginia Health Department the number of COVID cases has been 739 and 17 deaths

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– According to the health department the number of cases of positive COVID-19 in the DMV area have surpassed 1,000.

According to the Virginia Health Department the number of COVID cases has been 739 and 17 deaths. The health department said seven of the state’s patient are under the age of 9. Governor Ralph Northam ordered that schools in the state remain closed for the rest of the academic school year while the state is trying to handle what to do during this pandemic.

Governor Ralph Northam said

“My team has been on the phone around the clock reaching out to CEO’s across our Commonwealth our message is clear, its time to step up.”

According to Northam he is working on waivers for testing requirements to ensure student who are on track to graduate to do so.