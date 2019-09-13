New tech company hopes to draw in Warren County gamers

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — Owners of a tech repair store in Front Royal have launched a new venture focused on the fun side of the tech industry.

Tourney Gamers is the self-proclaimed first dedicated gaming center in the town, and the owners primarily see it as a venue to host video game tournaments. The space can host 12 players at a time, as well as spectators.

Owner Trudy Rogers says she initially hosted several gaming tournaments in the front of InfoTech, the store she runs with her husband Kevin, but each tournament grew progressively larger and soon outgrew the front of the store. She says it’s been popular in part due to the growing home-school movement in the area, as the site serves as a social outlet for the kids.

“Kids playing and socializing and having a good time,” Rogers said. “Being here supporting them and you know getting them, encouraging them and you know getting them to the next level of play.”

Tourney Gamers will be hosting its first formal tournament on September 21. More information can be found on the website TourneyGamer.com