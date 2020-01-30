New road name change affects some Loudoun County residents

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM)– Two road segments in the Arcola area of Loudoun County are being renamed at the end of February.

The section of Evergreen Mills Road near Stickland Drive will be renamed to Arcola Mills Drive. Shreveport Drive is being named Evergreen Mills Road. For residents this means a voter registration change, new license, and change to their addresses. Officials say although this change is happening it shouldn’t be a shock for residents.

Kristin Brown, Director of Office and Mapping and Geographic Information said “When an address changes there’s an inconvenience to residents and so we notified them as soon as we could that this would be happening, we invited them to submit name proposals. Once we received those proposals we circulated them back to the residents for them to select the name they like the best and Arcola Mills Drive was the winning name.”

Officials said property owners were notified last spring. More than half of property owners who are eligible to vote participated in the renaming process.