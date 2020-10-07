New reports focus on increase in HIV cases in the Latinx community

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — HIV diagnoses continue to grow in the Latinx community. Health officials said 85% of new HIV cases among Latinos are men.

A new report called “Here As I Am” finds that many of them face social, economic, and even political obstacles when it comes to managing and living with HIV. According to officials “Here As A Am” was conducted over the course of 10 months to report first-hand experiences of people living with HIV.

Guillermo Chacon, President of the Latino Commission on Aids said, “The level of homophobia, transphobia, and xenophobia are in many areas, and sometimes many providers do not reflect the people that they serve and that they try to engage. There’s a lack of sensitivity, in terms of not only gender diversity but also in terms of the realities of a particular community.”

According to officials, the initiative found that these men want diverse and responsive HIV care that reflects their needs, identity, and language. Despite having medicines to effectively treat and manage HIV, not all Hispanics and Latinos are getting the care they need because of the stigma, fear, or discrimination that many communities of color face. One in three Latino men living with HIV is not virally suppressed.

Officials said one of the biggest challenges is navigating intersectional cultural and sexual identities which pose challenges to accessing healthcare. National Latinx Aids awareness day is October 15th.