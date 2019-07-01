New rear-facing car seat laws go into effect in Virginia

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — A new Virginia law changes the requirements for transporting children who are two years old or younger.

Research shows that using the right car safety seat lowers the risk of death or injury by 75 percent. As of July 1, parents are required to keep infants and toddlers in rear-facing car seats until the child turns two, or reaches the weight limit for a forward-facing car seat, as prescribed by the manufacturer. That weight requirement can be found in the owners manual.

“Some owners manuals are very difficult to understand. So if you can’t understand the manual and it doesn’t make sense to you. Simply go to your local police or fire department and they will have a certified technician who can install these car seats for you,” John Townsend II, Manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic said.

According to AAA, seven out of 10 children are improperly restrained in vehicles and 95% of child restraint seats are improperly installed.