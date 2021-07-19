New public safety facility underway in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — A new 68,000 square foot facility will be the new home of the Manassas Police Department, and the city’s public safety departments.

The $49.1 million facility will replace the current police station. It will also include the IT department, 911 operations center and fire and rescue offices. City police Chief Douglas Keen makes a visit to the 4th floor where the police department will be.

“As you can see over my shoulders here it overlooks the shopping center, and then over to the right side you have single-family homes, and then where I’ll be looking at will be towards old town. If we go around and pan up the backside you’ll see the Blue Ridge mountains,” Manassas City Police Chief Douglas Keen said.

The facility is set to be completed by September of 2022.