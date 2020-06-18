New protections for agricultural soil in Western Loudoun

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — In 2003, the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors passed its general plan to protect farms and agricultural soils in its rural areas. It required developers to leave high quality, agricultural soil to the farmers; however, it was never strictly enforced. Ashburn District Supervisor Michael Turner says the county didn’t have the regulatory authority to implement it, as it was “not carried over as a regulation in the legally binding zoning ordinance.”

“We don’t want the cluster — and they are driven to the prime agricultural soil because that soil perks — we don’t want them to take all 70 acres of good farmland and leave the unfarmable and nonagricultural prime land as the open space because we’re eating up all our prime agricultural soil,” Turner said at this week’s board meeting.

Since 2016, Blue Ridge District Supervisor Tony Buffington has heard from his constituents who are concerned about the rapid loss of agricultural land. Buffington reports that Loudoun is losing four square miles of its prime soil every year. Since 2002, Loudoun has lost 20 percent of its remaining agricultural soils. Since the end of last term, Buffington and Chair Phyllis Randall have been meeting with representatives of hundreds of rural Loudoun organizations. This week, they presented a separate zoning agreement to incorporate natural features in clustered residential developments and to protect and conserve agriculturally productive prime agriculture soils for equine and rural economy uses.

“I have now talked to all kinds of rural groups in Western Loudoun County and I have yet to hear from one of these groups that are not supportive of this,” Randall said. “And so, in all seriousness, if there is a group or even an individual in rural Loudoun County who is not supportive of this effort please let me know.”

