New program in Winchester aims to increase police transparency

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Winchester Police Department has partnered with local organizations like the NAACP to create C.O.R.E., a program that opens a conversation between law enforcement and the community. C.O.R.E. is an extension of the community forums held last summer in Winchester following the George Floyd protests.

“We wanted to have an ongoing dialog with the community so what formed from that was this group called C.O.R.E which is community organized response and education,” said John Piper Winchester Police Department Chief of Police.

Each discussion will focus on different topics and push to answer questions people might have about policing.

“We want the community to be involved in what the topics are going to be…future meetings will probably talk about important topics like not only our policies but how we implement our policies through training, what people might expect during a traffic stop, what people might expect if officers have to use force,” said Piper.

The police department says the reason for C.O.R.E. is all about increasing law enforcement transparency.

“Trying to strip down that facade of the uniform and get our officers known to our community members. People learn about the officers learn about our department policies and practices and to ask questions and to have you know sometimes uncomfortable conversations,” Piper stated.

The first C.O.R.E. meeting was held on July 15. The second C.O.R.E. meeting will be held later in the summer. An exact date has not yet been set.

Information about the next meeting will be posted on the Winchester Police Department Facebook page.