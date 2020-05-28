ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — A new program in Alexandria is aiming to keep businesses safe during reopening in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program is called “ALX Promise” and it sets up businesses with an Alexandria health officials who trains the businesses on how to follow Virginia’s re-opening requirements. Officials said the program was launched on Saturday and it already has a good number of participants, including non-profits.
Natalie Talis, Population Health Manager for Alexandria Health Department said “There’s a link for businesses that are interested to click on it and provide their contact information. They can signal to us that they’re interested, and say I want to be involved in this. After they tell us we find a time to schedule a work session with them, where we do the training, and we walk through a checklist of things that they would need to do to keep their business safe.”
Talis said virtual training is also involved from the health department to walk through the latest orders from Governor Northam, so businesses can speak with a expert about any concerns that they have.
https://redcap.vdh.virginia.gov/redcap/surveys/?s=8Y93JFHTMP
MORE NEWS ON WDVM
- New program aims to keep businesses and customers safe during the re-opening of Northern Virginia
- Peter Manfredonia arrested in Washington County, Maryland in connection with 2 homicides
- Carroll Foy formally launches bid for Virginia governor
- Fairfax County to host digital career fair
- Fairfax County Public Schools adopt budget with big changes
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App