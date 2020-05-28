New program aims to keep businesses and customers safe during the re-opening of Northern Virginia

virtual training is also involved from the health department to walk through the latest orders from Governor Northam

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — A new program in Alexandria is aiming to keep businesses safe during reopening in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is called “ALX Promise” and it sets up businesses with an Alexandria health officials who trains the businesses on how to follow Virginia’s re-opening requirements. Officials said the program was launched on Saturday and it already has a good number of participants, including non-profits.

Natalie Talis, Population Health Manager for Alexandria Health Department said “There’s a link for businesses that are interested to click on it and provide their contact information. They can signal to us that they’re interested, and say I want to be involved in this. After they tell us we find a time to schedule a work session with them, where we do the training, and we walk through a checklist of things that they would need to do to keep their business safe.”

Talis said virtual training is also involved from the health department to walk through the latest orders from Governor Northam, so businesses can speak with a expert about any concerns that they have.

https://redcap.vdh.virginia.gov/redcap/surveys/?s=8Y93JFHTMP

MORE NEWS ON WDVM