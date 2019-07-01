New pilot program automatically renews borrowed library items

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Starting Monday, Arlington Public Library patrons will no longer have to log in online or go to a branch to renew a book because it’ll be done automatically.
The library is trying out a new automatic renewal system for library cardholders. Any items on an account that are eligible for renewal will now auto-renew three days before their due date. Officials say items may not renew if they’re part of the e-collection system or if another person is waiting for the item. The new system increases the renewal limit to three renewals.
“I think it’s a really great way for people to avoid fine and just to continue being an asset to the community. I borrow a ton of books as you can see and I think it’s just a really great asset to people who check them out you don’t always get them back on time or can’t always make it to the library right away so I think it’s very helpful,” said customer Jessica Enfante.
Officials say there is no need to sign up for this new service. All patrons are automatically enrolled.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App