New pilot program automatically renews borrowed library items

Virginia

Renewal limit increased to three renewals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Starting Monday, Arlington Public Library patrons will no longer have to log in online or go to a branch to renew a book because it’ll be done automatically.

The library is trying out a new automatic renewal system for library cardholders. Any items on an account that are eligible for renewal will now auto-renew three days before their due date. Officials say items may not renew if they’re part of the e-collection system or if another person is waiting for the item. The new system increases the renewal limit to three renewals.

“I think it’s a really great way for people to avoid fine and just to continue being an asset to the community. I borrow a ton of books as you can see and I think it’s just a really great asset to people who check them out you don’t always get them back on time or can’t always make it to the library right away so I think it’s very helpful,” said customer Jessica Enfante.

Officials say there is no need to sign up for this new service. All patrons are automatically enrolled.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.