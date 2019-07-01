New pilot program automatically renews borrowed library items

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Starting Monday, Arlington Public Library patrons will no longer have to log in online or go to a branch to renew a book because it’ll be done automatically.

The library is trying out a new automatic renewal system for library cardholders. Any items on an account that are eligible for renewal will now auto-renew three days before their due date. Officials say items may not renew if they’re part of the e-collection system or if another person is waiting for the item. The new system increases the renewal limit to three renewals.

“I think it’s a really great way for people to avoid fine and just to continue being an asset to the community. I borrow a ton of books as you can see and I think it’s just a really great asset to people who check them out you don’t always get them back on time or can’t always make it to the library right away so I think it’s very helpful,” said customer Jessica Enfante.

Officials say there is no need to sign up for this new service. All patrons are automatically enrolled.