New online resource helps Northern Virginia students explore tech career paths

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — A new initiative is helping Northern Virginia students explore technology career fields.

Tech Pathways is an online portal that helps students look into tech-related opportunities and use customized tools to find out how their personal interests may align with a tech job. The Tech-Pathways website offers courses that are used for career exploration. It also offers industry certifications for students who have skills that can be taken directly into the workforce.

“There’s lots of opportunities within this area with amazon coming and other it companies in the area. The job opportunities continue to increase so we need to develop out workforce and that starts with K-12,” said Scott Settar, Academy Administrator for Chantilly Governor STEM Academy.

Officials said many students with an industry certification are eligible for hire by major tech firms in the area.