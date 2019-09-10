New online permit system launches in Arlington County

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM)– The process for applying for land use and development permits in Arlington County is becoming much easier.

On Monday, the county launched phase one of its paperless permit system. Now, residents and businesses can apply for permits online 24/7 without visiting the county’s courthouse office. The online system accepts completed applications, and uploaded plans for over 30 permits including site plans and re-zoning requests. Customers can also go online to check the status of their applications and track their permit’s process.

“People have had to come into the permit office to apply in person. They were filling out applications on paper and usually most of those permit applications took more than one trip to the county. You would come in file your initial application on paper and then after staff did its review you would have to come back and pay in person so the online system will add that convenience factor,” said Deborah Albert, Program Manager for Permit Arlington

The second phase of Permit Arlington, which will include building permits and inspections is set to launch in 2020.