New Nature Park makes it way to Ashburn

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM)– A new nature park will soon be giving Ashburn residents some special, chirping neighbors.

The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors met tuesday night about the proposal for the park, passed through a vote of 7 to 1. The 230 acre park set in one Loudoun will also have a new soccer field to go with it and officials also say there will be two pedestrian crossings and nature trails throughout the park. Loudoun County supervisor Ron Meyer said this is a game changer for the area.

Ron Meyer, a Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Member, said, “We’ve had alot of development and alot of growth but not alot of preservation of green space, not alot of green space that people can actually enjoy and so this will open up 230 acres of dense forrest where there is some of the largest blue heron nest in north america right here behind us that your seeing and people can go see and enjoy them, but keep the distance away from nature but still experience it and enjoy the trails and the river.”

Officials anticipate the project will take 2-3 years to come together now that funding for the park is lined up.