New mixed-use hospital center will transform old Landmark Mall

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — This week, three developing firms, the City of Alexandria and Inova Health System announced a proposal to transform the unoccupied Landmark Mall into a “mixed-use, walkable urban village,” according to a news release from the city.

Developers, Foulger-Pratt, The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE: HHC) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) announced an agreement with the city and Inova to revitalize the West End of Alexandria into a four million square foot community with a hospital center. According to the release, Inova will invest $1 billion to create the new medical campus.

In a statement, Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson said,

“The project would be a catalyst for the West End, providing significant benefits for Alexandria and the region at a time when focus on our long-term future is critical. Inova Alexandria Hospital has been an anchor in our city for generations, and a new, modern hospital facility at Landmark would be the perfect site for the world-class care that is synonymous with Inova. This redevelopment would bolster our economy, providing mixed-income housing, new municipal facilities and services, and new open space in support of the health, wellness and quality of life of our entire community.”

The city of Alexandria said construction could begin as early as 2023, with the first buildings finishing in 2025.

