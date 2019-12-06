New Metro station in Alexandria will bring over 20,000 jobs come 2022

The station will bring about 13,000 new residents to the area

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM)– The Potomac Yard Metro Rail Station will soon be open for business in Alexandria. Officials say this project has been in the works for a quarter century.

Craig Fifer, Director of Communications and Public Information for city of Alexandria said, “The new Potomac Yard Station is the most significant development opportunity we have right now in Alexandria, both in terms of creating new jobs and new places for people to live and also a economic development opportunity.”

“We expect billions of dollars of new tax revenue that would not have been generated without the station and that’s what will really pay for the station. There’s no general tax dollars being used Alexandrian residents for the station, the funding is coming from the increased property value around the station.”

Fifer said, “This station will bring significant environmental benefits because it will take thousands of vehicles off of Route 1 everyday.”

This project is expected to be completed March of 2020.