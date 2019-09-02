New Market man taken to hospital with stab wounds

NEW MARKET, Va. (WDVM) — A New Market man was transported to the hospital with multiple stab wounds.

Jakob Harpine was arrested for one count of malicious wounding and is currently being held at RSW Regional Jail without bond.

Shenandoah County sheriff’s deputies arrived to the 200 White Mill Road to the report of a domestic dispute. A 35-year-old man was found inside the home with stab and cut wounds on his upper body. Harpine is due in court on September 19.