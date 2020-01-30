New Loudoun School Board increases Thomas Jefferson High School admission cap

When the new school board started this January one of their first action items was to increase the 50-student cap

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM)– The Loudoun County Public School board is erasing actions on setting a 50-student cap on Thomas Jefferson High School admissions.

Last year the Loudoun County School Board was considering the contract that they have with Fairfax County to continue to send Loudoun students to Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology.

This sparked a debate over pulling out of the transfer program. Though a previous LCPS school board voted to set a 50-student cap on Thomas Jefferson admissions, the current board undid those actions recently to have more options for students in Loudoun and to save money to pay tuition for students to attend Thomas Jefferson.

Ashley Ellis, Assistant Superintendent for instructions for LCPS said “When the new school board started this January one of their first action items was to remove the 50-student cap that the previous school board had imposed this past fall. So right now the current status is that we have gone back to the cap that Fairfax County Public Schools has given us which is higher, exceeding over 100 students.”

