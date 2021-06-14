New learning tool combines physical fitness and computer science

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Winchester Public Schools is working with Unruly Studios to combine computer science and active play at Garland R. Quarles and John Kerr Elementary Schools. The schools are using Unruly Splats, a set of floor buttons that use coding to light up and make sounds.

“So they’ll use an iPad to do the coding and then when they run the game the splats will light up and they will use their physical activity and run around and hit on the colors,” said Jenny Ramsey METRICs Coach at Garland R. Quarles Elementary School.

The game teaches students about something called block coding while emphasizing the importance of physical fitness.

“Block coding is just basically using colors and simple words to make computer programs,” said Ramsey.

The Unruly Splats are part of the schools’ METRICs program, which aims to increase computer science usage in school curriculums.

“Our purpose is to serve underrepresented students in the field of computer science so we are trying to boost their understanding of what computer science is and how it relates to them in their life,” said Jennifer LaBombard-Daniels, METRICs Project Specialist at Winchester Public Schools.