New laws going into effect in Virginia at the start of 2021

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Virginians can expect a new set of laws at the start of 2021:
- A change in the cost of insulin stops health insurance companies from charging people more than 50 dollars for a 30 day supply.
- People who try to get a permit for a concealed handgun are required to complete the firearms training safety course in-person and not online or by video.
- I’ts illegal to hold your phone while driving. You can now be pulled over for holding a cell phone while driving and be subject to a fine of up to $250.
- Undocumented immigrants in the Commonwealth are able to
apply for a driver’s privilege card starting January 2.
