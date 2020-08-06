New initiative launches to give school supplies to families in need

"We have right over 1,000 kids that were going to try to serve with this specific initiative"

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM)– A new fundraising effort is encouraging people in Arlington to give back to families in need.

Volunteer Arlington launched a new fundraiser for students called “Buy A Neighbor School Supplies.” Community members are encouraged to donate money for gift cards and supplies, helping foster care and vulnerable families. Staff at Volunteer Arlington said they have also partnered with other local organizations to help make the project possible.

“We have right over 1,000 kids that were going to try to serve with this specific initiative,” said Lisa Fikes, Executive Director of Volunteer Arlington. “More kids in Arlington need the support, but with this initiative that we started this year, we will be giving a $50 gift card. In the past three days we’ve raised close to $10,000 from a very generous community.”

The fundraiser is accepting money through August 23rd. You can donate to “Buy A Neighbor School Supplies” by clicking here.