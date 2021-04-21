New initiative in Manassas called the “Heart Beat Gift Card Program” supports businesses

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — The city of Manassas has started a new initiative called the Heart Beat program to specifically target Manassas businesses.

Manassas Economic Development launched this new electronic gift card program to not only help businesses but to further attract tourism. City officials said the pandemic affected many businesses and they want to ensure workers and owners stay afloat.

Patrick Small, Director of Economic Development said, “Our residents strongly support businesses here in the city and gift cards are pretty ubiquitous, people like to give them, people like to get them, but when you get a typical gift card you can use it anywhere. You can use it outside of the city, online, it really isn’t controlled as to the specifics merchants it can benefit.”

According to officials, this card isn’t limited just to Manassas residents other jurisdictions can support. Click here to get your hands on your card today.