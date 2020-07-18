New “Hamilton” exhibit at Mount Vernon addresses present day issues

MOUNT VERNON, Va. (WDVM) — A new exhibit starring “Hamilton the Musical” has opened at Washington’s Mount Vernon.

The tour allows fans of the musical to learn about the history of George Washington’s role in the musical. Visitors learn what is true and false historically in the musical.

Mount Vernon staff hope that the visitors on the tour realize Washington’s feelings on the topics that are still prevalent in our country today.

“The thing that I hope they take with them is George Washington’s strong ideals about the purpose of this country and his life of commitment to self governance,” said Allison Wickens, VP of Education at Mount Vernon.

The tour runs every weekend at 10 am and 1:30 pm.

