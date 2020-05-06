New grocery store to open in Old Town

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — A new grocery store is coming to Old Town Winchester. In just a few weeks, residents can do their weekly grocery shopping at Schenck Foods.

The grocery store will be a pilot version, in hopes of staying permanently, and will open in the Bright Centre on the Old Town Winchester pedestrian mall. The store also has a website allowing customers to place orders for pickup or delivery. The grocery store is expected to open no later than the end of the month.

Hours for the store will be announced closer to its opening.

