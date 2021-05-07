New Fairfax County Police Chief’s first press conference

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The new Police Chief Kevin Davis is hoping to keep Fairfax County safe, as he held his first press conference at the county’s public safety headquarters Friday.

While working in Maryland, he adopted a national model called “Co-responder Crisis Intervention Team,” which put mental health professionals and police officers in the same car. They’d respond to calls when communities, families, and individuals were in a mental health crisis.

“We can’t treat mental illness, we can’t treat behavioral crisis as a criminal justice problem,” said Davis. “Diversion services to a vulnerable community to get people the help they need and not to put handcuffs on them and take them to jail.

Chief Davis says he’s looking for police officers who will ask questions and seek clarity on assignments as officers he’d want to hire for the Fairfax County Police Department.

For the full press conference, click here.

