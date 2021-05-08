New Fairfax County police chief faces backlash from residents

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kevin Davis (Courtesy: Fairfax County Police)

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — New Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis addressed concerns about his past to the community at a press conference on Friday.

Davis was questioned by concerned community members about his past. In 1999, Davis was accused of an interrogation of a teen, where he reportedly slammed his head into the ground.

Davis says looking back, he would have handled the incident differently and has learned a lot since he began the job in his young 20’s.

“I have partners, I have friends, I have people who can speak about my heart, about my accomplishments, don’t take my word for it — ask them, and what I have done for vulnerable communities and communities of color,” said Davis.

The scrutiny comes after the Fairfax NAACP expressed their disappointment with the decision, calling for a redo on the police search.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories