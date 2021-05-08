New Fairfax County police chief faces backlash from residents

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — New Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis addressed concerns about his past to the community at a press conference on Friday.

Davis was questioned by concerned community members about his past. In 1999, Davis was accused of an interrogation of a teen, where he reportedly slammed his head into the ground.

Davis says looking back, he would have handled the incident differently and has learned a lot since he began the job in his young 20’s.

“I have partners, I have friends, I have people who can speak about my heart, about my accomplishments, don’t take my word for it — ask them, and what I have done for vulnerable communities and communities of color,” said Davis.

The scrutiny comes after the Fairfax NAACP expressed their disappointment with the decision, calling for a redo on the police search.