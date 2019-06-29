New Fairfax County Ordinance will allow gardens in front yards

The ordinance will allow gardens to be grown in front yards as well as extending Farmers Market months of operation to a full year.

BURKE, Va. (WDVM) –The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved a zoning ordinance that will finally allow people in the county to have a garden in the front of their homes.

Gardening isn’t the same as having flowers in front of a home, that would be landscaping. The gardening ordinance allows for fruits and vegetables to be grown in front of people’s homes. The ordinance also allows Farmers Market to be held all year long in the county, but a big reason for the change is to give people more opportunities to eat healthier.

“It’s a nationwide trend right now towards people growing their own food, knowing where their food is coming from, knowing that there are no chemicals on it, and showing their kids where their food is coming from,” said Jennifer Josiah, representing Dept. of Planning and Zoning.

The new front yard gardening ordinance does not supersede homeowners association rules.