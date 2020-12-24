New exhibit at the MSV reflects Shenandoah Valley landscape

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley has a fiber art exhibit on display featuring textiles and mixed media pieces that depict various components of the landscape of the Shenandoah Valley.
Rock, Paper, Scissors reflects the mountains, terrains, and vistas in the valley through rock. Paper is represented in the challenges the artists faced and scissors are the common tool used to create the exhibit.
Many pieces from the display were created in 2020 by a group of 12 local artists from Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC.
The exhibit will be on display until June 20, 2021.
- Governor Hogan appoints Van Brooks to Maryland Commission on Disabilities
- Newsfeed Now: Christmas Eve Edition
- Stimulus check increase rejected by House Republicans; Democrats block foreign aid changes
- Fauci Day: 2020’s surprise celebrity honored on his 80th birthday
- WVDOH: We’re ready for Christmas Eve snow
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App