New exhibit at the MSV reflects Shenandoah Valley landscape

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley has a fiber art exhibit on display featuring textiles and mixed media pieces that depict various components of the landscape of the Shenandoah Valley.

Rock, Paper, Scissors reflects the mountains, terrains, and vistas in the valley through rock. Paper is represented in the challenges the artists faced and scissors are the common tool used to create the exhibit.

Many pieces from the display were created in 2020 by a group of 12 local artists from Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC.

The exhibit will be on display until June 20, 2021.