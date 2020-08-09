New eviction moratorium begins in Virginia this week

Tenants can learn about their rights at www.stayhomevirginia.com/renters

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — A new temporary rent moratorium will begin in Virginia on Monday.

The Virginia Supreme Court approved Gov. Ralph Northam’s request for the moratorium on Friday.

The moratorium from Aug. 10 through Sep. 7 haults eviction proceedings in regards to not paying rent. The request for another moratorium comes after tenant are still struggling to pay rent due to COVID-19.

The last moratorium ended on June 28. Northam submitted a letter to the Virginia Supreme Court on June 24 requesting another moratorium.

He said the temporary freeze will allow more time to work with the Virginia general assembly to pass more relief for tenants.

“As the ongoing Congressional stalemate leaves hundreds of thousands of Virginians without federal housing protection or unemployment relief, this is a critical step towards keeping families safely in their homes,” Northam said in a news release announcing the moratorium.

The Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program, which was created to help households facing eviction and foreclosure, was launched when eviction proceedings resumed on July 29.

The program is funded with $50 million in CARES Act funding and is helping 1,880 homes, according to Northam’s letter to the Supreme Court.