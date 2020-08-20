New Dulles Airport ride share pickup location

DULLES AIRPORT, Va. (WDVM) — If you fly into Dulles Airport and you order an Uber or a Lyft, you’ll want to cross the street and come to the new pickup location so you’re able to find your driver.

During busier times of the year, flying can be hectic, especially when you’re trying to find your ride. This new pickup location will help streamline your traveling process.

“So this new curb is dedicated solely for ride app vehicles and what this does is it redistributes the traffic from that arrivals curb down to its own dedicated curb” said Micah Lillard, Dulles Airport public information officer.

It was implemented to solve the two problems that previously challenged the airport.

“Traffic alleviation, during some of the busier times during the day and year, but also a simpler and a more convenient process for passengers hailing ride app services” Lillard stated.

The new location debuted on Tuesday, but after speaking with travelers, a few kinks might still need to be worked out.

“There was no signs to find it, the other people told me it was up there, so I was up on the upper level, then my son noticed a black car, so we thought our Uber was down here, but now we’re down here and the driver can’t find the pickup” said Cliff Lester, traveler leaving Dulles.

Lester was able to find his ride right after speaking with me, but he says it seems like the airport opened the new traffic lane without telling drivers or passengers.