New driver privilege cards allow non-U.S. citizens to obtain a credential to drive in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — A new Virginia law has created a driving credential for Virginians who are not U.S. citizens and are ineligible to receive a standard driver’s license or REAL ID.

In a statement, DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb said, “We are pleased to offer this new credential to give thousands of tax-paying Virginians the opportunity to drive legally on our roadways, something they previously have not been able to do.”

WDVM spoke to Jessican Cowardin from the Virginia DMV for more details on the new card.

“Customers may be eligible to obtain the driver privilege card if they are a non-U.S. citizen who is a citizen of Virginia, they have reported income from Virginia sources, and if their driver privilege is not currently suspended or revoked in Virginia or in any other state, and that includes insurance-related infractions,” said Cowardin.

Residents can get a driver privilege card as early as January 2, by appointment only.

To obtain the card, Virginians must bring these documents:

Two proofs of identity (e.g., foreign passport and Consular identification document issued by country of citizenship)

Two proofs of Virginia residency (e.g., monthly mortgage statement and utility bill)

Proof of Social Security number (if one has been issued) or the individual’s taxpayer identification number (e.g., W-2 form or ITIN letter)

Tax return documentation (e.g. Virginia Resident Form, Virginia Part-Year Resident Income Tax Return Form or Virginia Nonresident Income Tax Return Form, filed in the past 12 months)

