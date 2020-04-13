New criminal justice legislation in Virginia

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– On Sunday, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signed new criminal justice legislation in law for the commonwealth.

The legislation was introduced back in January includes waiving driver license suspensions due to unpaid court fines, decriminalizing simple possesion of mairjuanna and sealing the records of prior offenses.

Northam said in a statement, “These bills combat mass incarceration, increase support for returning citizens, and ensure that those who have paid their debt to society have a meaningful second chance.”

