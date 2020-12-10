New COVID-19 “curfew” effective Monday in Virginia

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam answers a reporter’s question during a press briefing inside the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — Governor Ralph Northam issued a modified stay at home order that will include a curfew from midnight to 5 a.m. in Virginia effective Monday, December 14 at 12:01 a.m.

“Case numbers have been rising for weeks they are now at record high levels.”

Northam put into place other restrictions to help limit the spread of coronavirus that include reducing the limit of social gatherings from 25 to 10 people. Virginia residents will also be required to wear a mask in indoor and outdoor settings when social distance can not be maintained.