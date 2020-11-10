New changes to Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire raffle

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — If you’re feeling lucky, you may have a chance to win $1 million dollars in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

Last year, 370,000 tickets sold before the deadline and three winners became millionaires. This year, the Virginia Lottery has increased the amount of tickets available to 500,000 and has also increased the amount of millionaire prize winners to four.

Each ticket costs $20 for the Millionaire Raffle and the prizes also include six $100,000 prizes and 500 $500 prizes.

According to the Virginia Lottery, you have a:

1 in 125,000 chance of winning $1 million

1 in 83,333 chance of winning $100,000

1 in 1,000 chance of winning $500

So far, just under 17,000 tickets have sold with around 483,000 to go. Winners will be announced on January 1 at 2 p.m. For more information, click here.