New app makes it easier for people to help end hunger in Prince William County

DUMFRIES, Va. (WDVM) — With about seven percent of the population in Prince William County being food insecure and more than 13 percent of local children being food insecure, a local non-profit is making it easy for more people to help.

On Wednesday, ACTS, a non-profit that serves residents in Prince William launched the Prince William Food Rescue app. Designed like a ride-share app, volunteers can pick up the wasted food from local grocery stores and drop it off where it can be used.

“If you work here, play here, live here or are visiting here….if you’re anywhere in the Prince William region, you can use the app to rescue food. It only takes about 30 minutes and the distance to travel is only about 5 miles,” said Aaron Tolson, development director of ACTS.

The Prince William Food Rescue app currently has 12 participating donor stores. Those who wish to volunteer are encouraged to download the app or visit the organization on Facebook.