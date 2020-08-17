New and improved cardiac and pulmonary rehab center opens at Inova Loudoun Hospital

The facility is home to a mobile telemetry system, which physicians use to monitor the heart’s electrical activity.

LANSDOWNE, Va. (WDVM) — Patients and medical staff at Inova Loudoun Hospital are enjoying their new patient tower, which opened this spring. Now adults with heart disease are staying healthy in the tower’s new cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation center.

The center opened last week and it is double the size of the previous location in the main hospital building. More space means more patients and more room to social distance. More space also means room for a state-of-the-art walking track. Wendy Johnson, MS, RDN, is the manager of cardiac and pulmonary rehab and says a six minute walk is “one of the core components” for pulmonary rehab progression. Before, patients and physicians were using a busy hallway.

The facility is also home to a new telemetry system, which physicians use to monitor the heart’s electrical activity.

“In the old space our telemetry system was really designed similar to what you’d see on the inpatient side which is for a sedentary patient. These are designed for patients being mobile so it picks up less artifact and it’s more accurate,” said Johnson.

The Inova Heart and Vascular Institute’s Schaufeld Family Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Center was made possible by a donation from the Schaufeld family.

“This entire facility would not have been possible without the Schaufeld family’s generosity. They are very committed to the community and we appreciate everything they’ve done in order for us to have this new state of the art facility,” Johnson said.

