New and highly contagious strand of COVID-19 detected in NoVa

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The highly contagious variant of COVID-19, B.1.1.7, has been detected in one Northern Virginia resident.

According to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the Department of General Services Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services (DCLS), the confirmed case is from an adult resident with no reported recent travel history.

The B.1.1.7 variant first emerged in the United Kingdom late last year and is considered to have increased person-to-person transmission according to VDH.

In a statement, State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA. said, “As our state public health officials closely monitor the emergence of the B.1.1.7 variant in our Commonwealth, it is important that all Virginians continue following mitigation measures.”

As of Monday, nearly 200 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant have been detected in 23 states., but according to VDH, current vaccines are effective against the the new variant.