FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A new Amazon Fresh grocery store is opening in Fairfax County. Organizers say it will bring hundreds of jobs to Northern Virginia.

The store is the first full-size Amazon Fresh grocery store on the east coast that features cashier-less technology called “Just Walk Out.”

Leaders say more stores are coming to parts of Virginia, with stores in Lorton, Manassas, and Arlington.

Amazon fresh is now hiring for full and part-time positions for those locations.

For more information on Amazon Fresh opportunities, visit www.amazonstores.jobs.