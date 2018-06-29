New alcohol related laws will take effect in Virginia
OAKTON, Va. - Passed down from her grandmother, jam making has been a lifelong art for Kristen Tenery. However, it wasn’t until the last “three and a half, four years” Tenery decided to turn that art, into a business.
Launching Virginia based company, “Sweet on the Bubbly.” Jam making with a twist.
“Basically, what we do is we take whole fruits and we infuse champagnes, wines, hard liquors as part of the preservation process and flavor profile. So every bite is intense. It’s well rounded and it gives the customer a variety a ways they can use it.” she said.
Currently, Tenery operates under a culinary permit issued by ABC liquor. That means, all of her products must be .5 percent ABV or below.
“A crafter or a baker would create a recipe, we would then have to send samples away to Virginia Tech, their food innovation program and their wines testing lab.” she said of the process.
Thanks to a new law, and license, artisans like Tenery, will have a little more wiggle room.
HB 1602 and SB 61 creates a confectionary license, which authorizes the licensee to prepare and sell on the licensed premises for off-premises consumption confectionary that contains five percent or less alcohol by volume. The bill provides that any alcohol contained in such confectionary shall not be in liquid form at the time such confectionary is sold and requires to Board of Directors of the ABC Authority to create regulations, including defining the term “confectionary.”
“The new confectioners license will allow food producers like me bakers, other confectioners, to produce products that instead of having .5 % ABV they will actually have a whole 5 % that they can work with.”
She said there are a few caveats, but believes overall, the legislation will help businesses like hers.
“When you get into the art craft of making it palatable and things like that.. it does tremendous things for people who really focus on flavor.”
The new law is 1 of 14 new alcohol related state laws that will take effect Sunday, July 1.
Here are the others:
- In an effort to become paperless, SB 647 removes the requirement that applicants for certain ABC licenses provide a written statement, under oath.
- HB 826 and SB 884 increase the ABC general license fee from $65 to $195 and the application fee for mixed beverage special event licenses from $15 to $45. The state tax on wine and fee shipper’s licenses will also be increased from $95 to $230. Additional revenues will be used to support Virginia ABC Bureau of Law Enforcement Operations.
- SB 695 Creates an internet beer retailer licenses, establishes the privileges of and fee for licenses, and defines “internet beer retailer.”
- SB 588 allows annual mixed beverage special events licenses to be issued to localities for special events conducted at museums that are used for historic interpretation, and owned and operated by the locality.
- HB 852 and SB 120 direct Virginia ABC to establish and appoint members to the Virginia institutions of Higher Education Substance Use Advisory Committee. Permitting they are readily retrievable and available for electronic inspection for Virginia ABC or it’s special agents, HB 1379 permits electronic records of retail licensees to be stored off site.
- SB 486 allows licensed distillers to include in mixed beverages samples, spirits or vermouth not manufactured on the premises. Provided that at least 75% of the alcohol used in such samples is manufactured on the premises. Distilleries may keep no more than 10 spirits not manufactured on site. The bill also increases the number of banquet licenses for special events a licensed distiller may purchase a year, from four to eight, and allows the licensee to sell samples at such events.
- HB 486 property related to the Old Prices Fork School Community Revitalization project may be issued mixed beverage licenses without a community referendum.
- SB 769 creates a retail on-premises beer license for a non-profit museum in Front Royal. The museum is dedicated to educating the public about historic beer products. The licensee will be authorized to sell beer for on-premises consumption in ABC board approved areas.
- HB 1520 allows any private swim club operated by a “duly organized nonprofit corporation or association” to allow its members to bring and consume lawfully acquired alcoholic beverages onto the premises.
- HB 1005 and SB 174 permits wine wholesales to have designated exclusive sales territories.
- HB 820 and SB 174 requires that before any wine or beer be delivered to retail licensee for resale, the product must first be delivered to the licensed premises of a wine or beer wholesaler, unloaded from the transporting vehicle, kept on the licensed premises of the wholesaler for not less than four hours to reloading on a vehicle and recorded in the wholesalers inventory.
- HB 422 and SB 306 requires that when a brewery licensee sells at retail the brand of beer that the brewery owns, at least 20 percent of the volume of beer sold for on-premises consumption in any calendar year shall be manufactured on the licensed premises. Note: Has a delayed effective date for a brewery in Roanoke.
