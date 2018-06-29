New alcohol related laws will take effect in Virginia Video

OAKTON, Va. - Passed down from her grandmother, jam making has been a lifelong art for Kristen Tenery. However, it wasn’t until the last “three and a half, four years” Tenery decided to turn that art, into a business.

Launching Virginia based company, “Sweet on the Bubbly.” Jam making with a twist.

“Basically, what we do is we take whole fruits and we infuse champagnes, wines, hard liquors as part of the preservation process and flavor profile. So every bite is intense. It’s well rounded and it gives the customer a variety a ways they can use it.” she said.

Currently, Tenery operates under a culinary permit issued by ABC liquor. That means, all of her products must be .5 percent ABV or below.

“A crafter or a baker would create a recipe, we would then have to send samples away to Virginia Tech, their food innovation program and their wines testing lab.” she said of the process.

Thanks to a new law, and license, artisans like Tenery, will have a little more wiggle room.

HB 1602 and SB 61 creates a confectionary license, which authorizes the licensee to prepare and sell on the licensed premises for off-premises consumption confectionary that contains five percent or less alcohol by volume. The bill provides that any alcohol contained in such confectionary shall not be in liquid form at the time such confectionary is sold and requires to Board of Directors of the ABC Authority to create regulations, including defining the term “confectionary.”

“The new confectioners license will allow food producers like me bakers, other confectioners, to produce products that instead of having .5 % ABV they will actually have a whole 5 % that they can work with.”

She said there are a few caveats, but believes overall, the legislation will help businesses like hers.

“When you get into the art craft of making it palatable and things like that.. it does tremendous things for people who really focus on flavor.”

The new law is 1 of 14 new alcohol related state laws that will take effect Sunday, July 1.

