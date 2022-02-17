Nephew of slain Bridgewater College police officer still ‘shocked’ after tragedy

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WRIC) — Family members of a campus police officer who was murdered at Bridgewater College are reflecting on the heartbreaking loss.

John Painter was a campus police officer at Bridgewater College when he was gunned down by an active shooter on campus earlier this month. Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson was also killed in the tragedy.

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, Jacob Painter, John’s nephew, was praying his uncle wasn’t working his normal 12 hour shift at the college. Painter said he had been in a group chat that day and was receiving texts from his friends.

“My buddy told me there was an active shooter at Bridgewater. It never even resonated with any of them. First thing that came to my mind was, y’all know my uncle works there, right?”

Painter said he received a text that two officers had been killed, and was in denial one could have been his uncle.

It wasn’t until a heartbreaking phone call with his father, that he then found out his uncle was gone.

Painter described his uncle as a family man and said that he loved them all, including his daughter, who his uncle used to call ‘strong.’ The family would gather on Sundays for dinner.

“He didn’t even realize he was helping them when he was helping them. He just cared about all the people and he was always smiling and laughing. I’ve never seen him mad,” Painter said.

The two had a very close bond, and Painter said John always supported him, especially with his music. He said his uncle would tell everyone about his nephew’s band ‘Soul Cry.’

“He thought I was like a guitarist god or something,” Painter said. “He would just send me these songs. I’m like, ‘dude, I’m okay. I’m mediocre Uncle John and I’m not that good yet. I’ll try it for you’.”

According to Painter, his uncle’s late coworker Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson even gifted him a $2,500 drum set.

At the slain officers’ memorial service on Wednesday, Feb. 9, Painter wrote a song for his uncle that he performed with his brother.

Painter said his uncle helped teach him how to fish and hunt. At home, the two would also ride ATVs together. He added that John loved his job because he loved helping people.

“If you were to call him that morning and tell him this is what’s going to go down. You and J.J. are going to give your lives to save hundreds or maybe even thousands of students. They would have put the uniform on and went right into work.”

Painter said the officers’ legacy will live forever.

Alexander Wyatt Campbell, the suspect in the case, is facing several charges including murder. Campbell is due back in court on May 18.