‘Neglected…to the point of cruelty’: Emaciated dog found in Roanoke County park in below-freezing temperatures

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County authorities are asking for the community’s help after an emaciated dog was found abandoned in a park in below-freezing temperatures on Wednesday.

According to the Roanoke County Police Department, the two-year-old female Pit Bull Terrier was discovered by two Roanoke County Parks and Recreation employees on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at Mayflower Hills Park.

The department announced on Thursday, Jan. 27 that the dog is currently under the care of a veterinarian, but the dog will need to undergo medical procedures for multiple open pressure sores.

(Photo: Courtesy Roanoke County Police Department Facebook)

(Photo: Courtesy Roanoke County Police Department Facebook)

(Photo: Courtesy Roanoke County Police Department Facebook)

If you have any information about who may have “owned, abandoned, and neglected the dog to the point of cruelty,” police urge you to call Community Service Officer Hodge at 540-777-5239.