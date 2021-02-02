Nearly 200,000 people are registered to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Fairfax

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Tuesday, Fairfax County board members met to discuss COVID-19 vaccine progress in the county, bringing an update on the latest vaccine numbers. Currently, Virginia receives about 105,000 doses a week and 13,600 are allotted to Fairfax County.

As of Monday:

The Fairfax County Health Department administered 45,238 doses

Inova administered approximately 75,000 doses

Assisted living facilities administered 6,069 doses

“Others” administered 16,368 doses

Fairfax County recently updated vaccine portal technology and is working to schedule appointments as more supply becomes available.

“While we had some technological challenges at the beginning with people registering and, you know, masses of people coming in, we have overcome those, we’re in a much better place today, but that also was a good sign for us in the county. We do not have a challenge of people wanting to be vaccinated and for so long we were concerned about making sure we communicated the importance about getting vaccinated. That overwhelming response from the community is a good sign, but we know that we still have some equity issues to deal with and making sure we message out to our entire community,” said Fairfax County Board Chairman Jeffrey McKay.

Currently, 186,602 Fairfax residents are registered to receive the vaccine, but officials warn it will take many weeks to get everyone vaccinated.

