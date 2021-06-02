Nearly $2 million in FEMA funds headed to Loudoun

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — On Tuesday, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced that Loudoun County will receive a reimbursement of almost $2 million in federal funding. This is in response to COVID-19 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The $1,882,828.45 reimbursement is set to cover costs of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for first responders, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, fire and rescue, health services including nursing and healthcare, and mental health, substance abuse and development services, according to Warner’s press office.

In a joint statement, the Senator’s said, “We’re glad to see these federal dollars go towards protecting our first responders from the COVID-19 virus…We remain committed to ensuring that our first responders have the necessary equipment to protect themselves from COVID-19.”