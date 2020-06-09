Nature preserve battles increased foot traffic, trash

MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Park Authority has had to recruit backup from the Fairfax County Police Department to handle the increase in park visitors at Scotts Run Park in McLean.

There will be an increased police presence seven days a week to moderate parking and enforce park rules. The authority’s spokesperson Judith Pederson says a typical day at Scotts Run attracts about 300 visitors; these days, the park is battling 3,000 people a day — including underage drinking and litter. The park authority collected 55 bags of trash after Memorial Day weekend. Scotts Run is a nature preserve that is not geared toward huge crowds — the waterfall and waterways are not meant for swimming.

“None of those amenities are really to be used; they’re to be observed and it’s a trail, a quiet place to walk in the woods, walk your dog, sit down creekside, but not to be drinking or doing all kinds of things including leaving your trash,” Pederson said.

Fairfax County is home to 23,000 acres of 427 parks – 70 percent of which is in its “rustic” and natural state. Pederson says across the board, the park authority has seen a 103 percent increase in visitors. Pick up your trash, shorten your visits, park in designated spaces, and stay on the trails.

