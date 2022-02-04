Native American ministry in Shenandoah Valley doing good for the community

Rev. Charles Headley, second from left, runs the Native American Ministries in the Shenandoah Valley helping the homeless and those in need.

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Shenandoah Valley has been growing by leaps and bounds, and with that growth comes an important community need to be met. This growth would not have been possible without the help of small businesses and generous community partners.

Rev. Charles Headley has had his bout with homelessness and addiction, but he is now trying to help those who are in the same situation he once was in.

“Drugs and alcohol dependency, suicide, you know… [People struggling with that] can come here if they’re hungry we will feed them. If they’re naked, we will clothe them,” Headley said.

Headley is of Native American heritage and the tribes have a strong presence in the region. Kimberly Clark helps Headley meet the growing community’s needs.

“The homeless, they can come in during the day, charge their phones if they have a phone,” said Clark. “If they want something to eat, we will make it or they make it themselves.”

Small business in the Shenandoah Valley has rallied to help Headley’s cause.

“I’ve already seen at least 5 people just in one day already looking and they came in and they asked where they could get some clothes and they came in,” said Josh Kerns, who is active with Native American Ministries. “They didn’t have any jackets or anything as it’s been pretty cold out there as you know.”

The Native American Ministry’s doors are always open.

“Anything we can do to help the homeless out, the less fortunate, I mean, I’m all about that,” neighboring small business owner Stacy Newlin said.

Reverend Headley sees people daily from desperate circumstances but is eager to help them get back on their feet and move on to meaningful, productive lives.