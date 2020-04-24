Nation’s capital region leaders urge telework for federal employees

CHANTILLY, Va (WDVM)– Virginia’s Governor Ralph Northam, Maryland’s Governor Larry Hogan and DC’s Mayor Bowser encouraged the Trump administration to continue to allow federal employees to work from home.

Today, @GovLarryHogan, @MayorBowser, and I sent a letter to @USOPM urging the Trump administration to keep telework policies in place for the federal workforce––this is important as we work together to fight #COVID19 and ensure the safety of all our residents.



Read our letter: pic.twitter.com/mpoutom647 — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) April 23, 2020

In a joint letter sent Thursday, April 23 to Michael J. Rigas, the acting director of The U.S. Office of Personnel Management Chief human resource agency, leaders discussed the importance of federal employees working remotely during this pandemic.

“We know that a continued federal telework policy will help save lives by allowing more of our region’s 360,000 federal employees to work from home,” said Northam, Hogan, and Bowser.

More than one-fifth of the nation’s federal workforce lives in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.