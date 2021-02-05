WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The first Friday in February is National Wear Red Day, an initiative by the American Heart Association to raise awareness about heart disease in women.

Local Valley Health System participates in the movement every year. According to Valley Health, 1 in 3 deaths among women every year are caused by heart disease and stroke.

To help reduce their risk of cardiovascular disease, women are encouraged to exercise regularly with workouts, eat healthy, and to visit their primary care physician routinely.