National Museum of the U.S. Army set to open on Veteran’s Day

The exterior of the National Museum of the United States Army at twilight. The simplicity and sharpness of the exterior allows reflections to be cast on the façade transforming the character of the building through every season and time of day. (National Museum of the United States Army, Duane Lempke)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – The U.S. Army will be opening the doors to the National Museum of the United States Army on November 11, 2020. The museum is located on Fort Belvoir in Virginia.

The museum is the first and only museum that will tell the full history of the U.S. Army, from 1775 until now. “The U.S. Army and the American Soldier forged the birth of our nation,” said Secretary of the Army, Ryan D. McCarthy. “The National Army Museum will be a place for members of the total Army family to gather and share their stories, while also creating an opportunity for visitors to connect with our nation’s history through the eyes and voices of individual Soldiers.”

The museum will have enhanced safety measures for visitors. Part of those measures include timed-entry tickets to keep capacity low. Tickets are free for visitors.

The U.S Army and Army Historical Foundation worked together to make the museum possible. The Army Historical Foundation constructed the building with private funds, and the U.S. Army provided the infrastructure, roads, utilities and exhibit work that transformed the building into a museum.

There is an Experiential Learning Center inside of the museum. The center will provide an opportunity to participate in hands-on, educational and team-building activities in the areas of geography, science, technology, engineering and math.

“The Army is people. They are our greatest strength and our most important weapon system,” said the Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. James C. McConville. “The National Museum of the United States Army is designed to tell the compelling and heroic stories of our people and take visitors on an exciting journey through the history of the U.S. Army as told through the American Soldiers’ point of view.”

